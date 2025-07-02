BusinessNMDC Iron Ore Output Jumps 31%, Sales 14% In April-June Quarter
ADVERTISEMENT
NMDC Iron Ore Output Jumps 31%, Sales 14% In April-June Quarter
New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) State-owned NMDC has reported a record 31 per cent jump in its iron ore production to 11.99 million tonnes (MT) in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to 9.19 MT in the year-ago period, according to a statement.
NMDC has reported its highest-ever June production since inception, the statement said.(Photo: Envato)
State-owned NMDC has reported a record 31% jump in its iron ore production to 11.99 million tonnes in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to 9.19 MT in the year-ago period, according to a statement.
Its sales rose by 14% to 11.51 MT in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to 10.07 MT in the first quarter of 2024-25, the company said in the statement on Wednesday.
In June, the company produced 3.57 MT of iron ore, registering a 5% growth over June 2024. It also achieved record sales of 3.58 MT during the same period.
NMDC has reported its highest-ever June production since inception, the statement said.
“Our performance this quarter reaffirms the strength of our strategy and our unwavering commitment to growth. We are steadily advancing towards our vision of achieving annual targets through a balanced approach. With resilience at our core and innovation as our lever, NMDC is well-positioned to lead the next phase of India’s mining and steel journey," NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee said.
Hyderabad-based NMDC,under the Ministry of Steel, contributes around 17-20% to India's total iron ore production.