NMDC Iron Ore Output Jumps 31%, Sales 14% In April-June Quarter

“Our performance this quarter reaffirms the strength of our strategy and our unwavering commitment to growth. We are steadily advancing towards our vision of achieving annual targets through a balanced approach. With resilience at our core and innovation as our lever, NMDC is well-positioned to lead the next phase of India’s mining and steel journey," NMDC Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee said.

Hyderabad-based NMDC,under the Ministry of Steel, contributes around 17-20% to India's total iron ore production.