NLC India To Increase Capex To Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore By 2030

NLC India Ltd. will invest Rs 1.25 lakh crore towards capital expenditure in the next five years by 2030 as the company is aiming capacity expansion across segments, according to Chairperson Prasanna Motupalli.

The state-owned firm is aiming to increase its renewable-energy generation capacity by seven times and thermal-energy generation capacity to 12 gigawatts from 4 GW and mining capacity from 50 million tonnes to 100 MT, the managing director said.

"We are going to increase capex to Rs 1.25 lakh crore by 2030. For that, equity requirement is Rs 25,000 crore and we are fully funded by internal sources and the asset monetisation programme, which we are doing for our existing renewables," he told NDTV Profit in an interview.

NLC India expects the asset monetisation process, which has already started, to generate nearly Rs 8,000 crore. "The assets have to be transferred to our fully owned subsidiary. We are expecting that by the March of this financial year or Q1 of next financial year," Motupalli said.