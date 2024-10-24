NLC India Forms Joint Ventures With Rajasthan For Power Capacity Expansion

State-owned NLC India Ltd. on Thursday said it has entered into pacts with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd for the formation of two Joint Ventures for power capacity addition. The first JV is signed between NLC India Renewables Ltd. and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. to set up renewable energy projects in Rajasthan and the second JV is between NLCIL and RRVUNL for the development of a lignite-based thermal power station.