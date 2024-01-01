NLC India Aims To Become A 17 GW Company By 2030, Says Chairman

With outstanding performance in all areas in 2023, NLC India Ltd. will hopefully maintain the performance levels next year, said Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli.

The company is going to commission the first unit of its Ghatampur Power Station in January 2024, while the other units also will be commissioned later in the year.

In addition to that, the company is going to add a 300 MW Solar capacity in Rajasthan. "We are going to award the Talagraha power station into 3x800MW in the first quarter of the financial year, while the prestigious lignite to methanol project will be awarded in 2024 as well," he said.

As the land problem has sorted out, the company is hoping to perform better in 2024 in all areas, compared to 2023.

As of now, NLC India generates 6 GW of power and 50 million metric tonne of fuel. "We are targeting to become a 17GW company by 2030 and 82 tonne production by 2030. And I think we will be achieving this target if all things are lined up," Motupalli said.

"In terms of thermal power station, we are going to award in the month of January 2024," he said. Two 660 MW first ignite base thermal power stations in the country will also be awarded. Production at the Pachawara coal block will also start next year, he said.

"We are adding the capacity aggressively in the renewables. As of now our NOPL strength is right proportion of renewables and thermal. As on date, we are having 24% of the capacity in renewables, we want to take it to more than 32% shortly. In the same time, we are giving equal importance to the thermal capacity addition also, because going forward right balance needs to be maintained to ensure that the demand for the power supply of the country is met."

For its 17 GW target, the company will require a capex of Rs 82,000 crore, the chairman said. "With 70-30 for thermal power stations and 80-20 for renewable power stations. We planned around Rs Rs 22,000 crore for equity. We are going to meet this equity through the profits that are being generated."

The company intends to open the Talabira Thermal Power plant soon. It has formed a wholly owned subsidiary; NLC India Renewable Energy Ltd. and the process of asset monetisation is already in progress, Motupalli said. "We are hopeful that in the next financial year it will be completed."