Nirmala Sitharaman Live Updates: Govt Has Announced Multiple Packages For Many States, Says Finance Minister

Recently our government has announced multiple packages for many states, the Finance Minister said in the parliament. "Delhi-Amritsar road project got Rs 18,274 crore recently, she said. "Highway projects in Kerala were given Rs 9667 crore," she further added.

Sitharaman also mentioned budget allocation for West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar for railways multi tracking project.

"Vizhinjam port was given over Rs 800 crore as viability funding gap,"she said.