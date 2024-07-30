Nirmala Sitharaman Live Updates: Govt Has Announced Multiple Packages For Many States, Says Finance Minister
Get all the latest updates from the Parliament session today, where Nirmala Sitharaman will participate in budget 2024 discussions.
Our Govt Has Announced Multiple Packages For Many States
Recently our government has announced multiple packages for many states, the Finance Minister said in the parliament. "Delhi-Amritsar road project got Rs 18,274 crore recently, she said. "Highway projects in Kerala were given Rs 9667 crore," she further added.
Sitharaman also mentioned budget allocation for West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar for railways multi tracking project.
"Vizhinjam port was given over Rs 800 crore as viability funding gap,"she said.
If A State Is Not Named In A Budget Speech, It Doesn't Mean That Benefits Are Not Going To Them
The Finance Minister Sitharaman, said that if a state is not named in a budget speech, it doesn't mean that benefits are not going to them. She said that after the opposition blamed the government on focusing on Bihar and Andhra Pradesh- the states of the two NDA allies.
"Many states were not named in budgets presented by UPA government, was money not given to them?," she said.
Sitharaman On Unemployment
The unemployment rate in age group of 15-59 years came down to 4.7% in 2022-23 vs 6.4% in 2020-21, the Finance Minister said on Tuesday in her reply to the parliament during budget discussion.
Capex Has Helped Us To Maintain High Growth: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Talking about Capex finance minister on Tuesday said that the budget capex is 3.3 times that of 2019. She also added that the capex has helped India maintain high growth. "The capex has also enabled us to come out of the Covid," she added.
Budget Allocation For Jammu And Kashmir
We have provided substantial allocation of Rs 17,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir in the Union Budget 2024. "The Union Territory is now able to focus on the development much more than ever before," Sitharaman said.
"186 tribal villages are beginning to be developed in Jammu and Kashmir," she further added.
Allocation To Agriculture, Education Increased
The agricultural allocation in the budget 2024 is Rs 8,000 crore higher as compared to last year, the Finance Minister said in the parliament on Tuesday.
"The allocation to education has increased by 23% as compared to last year," she said. "Health and social welfare allocation increased by `3,000 cr as compared to last year," she further added.
Expenditure Of The Government Has Grown To Rs 48.21 Lakh Crore, Says Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that the capex has actually enabled us to come out of the covid and the expenditure of the government has grown to Rs 48.21 lakh crore.
The social & geographical inclusivity are highlighted in the budget, she said in the parliament.
Sitharaman Begins Her Budget Reply
The Finance Minister starts responding to the Union Budget 2024. "This budget is the first step to the next five years of Vikasit Bharat," she said.
Most States Got Nothing In Budget, Says Opposition
Opposition parties on Monday tore into the Union Budget saying most of the states have got nothing in the first major economic document of the Modi 3.0 government. Treasury benches on the other hand lauded the Rs 48.2 lakh crore Union Budget presented in Parliament on July 23 saying the country has made all-round development.
Participating in the general discussion on the budget, senior BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi reeled out data on GDP growth, rising foreign exchange reserves, declining fiscal deficit and a sharp increase in foreign remittances to highlight the achievements of the government on the economic front.
Congress member Imran Pratapgarhi said the budget has done injustice to states, youth, farmers, women and the middle class. He said the finance minister has spoken only 10 words on inflation at a time when tomato prices have skyrocketed to Rs 100 per kg.
John Brittas (CPI-M) too took a jibe at the Modi-government, saying the finance minister has achieved a 'rare feat' of presenting the budget of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in parliament, and added next year, she can present the budget of Haryana and Maharashtra.
(Source: PTI)
Sitharaman On Fiscal Deficit
In the current fiscal, the Union government remains committed to its path of fiscal consolidation, targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.9% of GDP. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that while achieving a specific deficit number is crucial, it is not the sole focus.
She highlighted that merely reducing debt is a viable route to managing fiscal deficit, but it has its limitations.
"Reducing the debt is an obvious route for any country, but you need to borrow, especially for a growing economy," Sitharaman told NDTV last week. The key is to ensure that borrowing translates into asset creation rather than just debt clearance, she said.
Read full report here.
Agnipath Scheme: Akhilesh Yadav, Anurag Thakur Lock Horns
During today's Lok Sabha debate on Budget 2024, a heated exchange erupted between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP MP Anurag Thakur over the Agnipath scheme.
Yadav, representing Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, labeled the budget as a "budget of despair," criticizing the government's praise for it while highlighting the lack of provisions for the unemployed, youth, and rural areas. He lamented the struggles faced by families in managing household expenses, educating children, and caring for the elderly.
In response, BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur challenged Yadav's remarks, emphasizing his own military background as a Territorial Army captain. Thakur dismissed Yadav's critique, saying, "He has just gone to a military school; I am serving as a Territorial Army captain. Akhilesh ji, don’t give gyan."
Yadav fired back by suggesting that Thakur's irritation might stem from not securing a ministerial position this time, remarking, "Maybe he is agitated because he is no longer a minister. I read pain on your face."
(Source: NDTV)
What Sitharaman Said On STT Hike
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it is incumbent upon the Securities and Exchange Board of India to regulate the futures and options markets amid concerns over exuberance and excess volatility in the derivatives segment.
"We believe it is for SEBI to do that regulation in the market, just like they have been voicing concerns about the speculative activity happening in the F&O market and the valuation commentary," Sitharaman told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview last week.
The budget proposal to increase the securities transaction tax on futures and options is to show the government's intent to indicate to people the high-risk nature of such markets, and not to raise revenue, she said.
Read full report here.
Rahul Gandhi's Speech, Nirmala Sitharaman's Viral Reaction
Nirmala Sitharaman's facepalm moment in the Lok Sabha has become a hot topic online. The incident occurred when Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the traditional pre-budget 'Halwa' ceremony, pointing out the lack of diversity among those involved in its preparation, notably the absence of Dalits, Other Backward Classes, and Adivasis.
At this point, the Finance Minister placed her hands over her face. A disapproving nod followed. The reaction was not lost on the Congress leader.
"The Finance Minister is laughing. It is quite astonishing. This is not a laughing matter, Madam. This is about caste census. It will change the country," said Gandhi.
In response, the BJP criticised Gandhi's remarks, alleging that the Congress has a history of obstructing reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. The BJP also accused the Congress of being "anti-Hindu".
(Source: NDTV)
Source: Sansad TV
FM Sitharaman To Respond On Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the general discussions on the Union budget 2024 in Parliament today. The budget was tabled last week.
The opposition has raised several issues with the budget, including the removal of indexation benefits on real estate, a lack of tax cuts for the middle class, and a lower allocation to education as a share of the government's total expenditure plans.
The minister is expected to speak in Parliament at 4 p.m.