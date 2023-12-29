Nippon Life India AMC CFO Prateek Jain Resigns

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.'s Chief Financial Officer, Prateek Jain, has tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons.

Jain is being relieved of his duties with immediate effect by the close of business hours on Dec. 29, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

"The company acknowledges his contributions during his tenure of almost 11 years and extends its best wishes to him," it said.

The AMC has commenced the process of finding a suitable replacement in this regard, it said.