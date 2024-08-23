Nippon India Mutual Fund Buys Shares Worth Rs 184 Crore In Nykaa
Harindarpal Singh Banga held a 6.4% stake in the beauty and personal care platform as of June 2024.
Harindarpal Singh Banga and Indra Banga, investors in Nykaa parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., have sold 4.08 crore shares at Rs 208.3 apiece, representing a 1.43% stake, through a block deal transaction on Friday.
Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 74 lakh shares or a 0.25% stake, worth Rs 184 crore, at Rs 208.3 apiece. While, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- Odi bought 37.5 lakh shares or a 0.13% stake worth Rs 78 crores, at Rs 208.3 apiece.
Other buyers include Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, ABU Dhabi Investment Authority, among others.
Shares of Nykaa closed 7.84% higher at Rs 226.90 apiece, compared to a 0.04% rise in the BSE Sensex.