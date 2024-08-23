Nippon India Mutual Fund Buys Shares Worth Rs 184 Crore In Nykaa

Harindarpal Singh Banga and Indra Banga, investors in Nykaa parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., have sold 4.08 crore shares at Rs 208.3 apiece, representing a 1.43% stake, through a block deal transaction on Friday.

Harindarpal Singh Banga held a 6.4% stake in the beauty and personal care platform as of June 2024.

Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 74 lakh shares or a 0.25% stake, worth Rs 184 crore, at Rs 208.3 apiece. While, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte.- Odi bought 37.5 lakh shares or a 0.13% stake worth Rs 78 crores, at Rs 208.3 apiece.

Other buyers include Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, ABU Dhabi Investment Authority, among others.