Nintendo Appoints Two-Decade Veteran To Helm US Operations

Nintendo Co. has appointed a new leader for its US operations starting next year, elevating a 19-year industry veteran to oversee the Switch 2’s progress in its largest market. Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser is retiring at the end of 2025, stepping down from a post he held for six years.

Devon Pritchard becomes the first female executive in the role after helping oversee the debut of the blockbuster console over the summer. She will also become an executive officer for the parent company in Japan and join the board of the American entity.

The US is Nintendo’s biggest market by revenue and pivotal to its entertainment pipeline. The Japanese company, which prioritizes stability, has typically promoted leaders from within. Pritchard’s predecessors, Bowser and Reggie Fils-Aimé before him, both held their posts until retirement.

The new president intends to bolster efforts to better connect with fans, whether it be via entertainment beyond gaming or novel retail experiences, she said.