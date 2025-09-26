Nintendo Appoints Two-Decade Veteran To Helm US Operations
Devon Pritchard becomes the first female executive in the role after helping oversee the debut of the blockbuster console over the summer.
Nintendo Co. has appointed a new leader for its US operations starting next year, elevating a 19-year industry veteran to oversee the Switch 2’s progress in its largest market. Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser is retiring at the end of 2025, stepping down from a post he held for six years.
Devon Pritchard becomes the first female executive in the role after helping oversee the debut of the blockbuster console over the summer. She will also become an executive officer for the parent company in Japan and join the board of the American entity.
The US is Nintendo’s biggest market by revenue and pivotal to its entertainment pipeline. The Japanese company, which prioritizes stability, has typically promoted leaders from within. Pritchard’s predecessors, Bowser and Reggie Fils-Aimé before him, both held their posts until retirement.
The new president intends to bolster efforts to better connect with fans, whether it be via entertainment beyond gaming or novel retail experiences, she said.
Today, I announced my plan to retire from Nintendo, effective December 31, 2025. Nintendo has been an integral part of my life for 44 years, starting with Donkey Kong Arcade as a kid in college. It has been an honor to contribute to this incredible company and bring our belovedâ¦ pic.twitter.com/nIzCnHjQ9E— Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) September 25, 2025
“With characters and worlds that offer something for everyone, my focus will be continuing to build on Nintendo’s legacy of surprising and delighting our longtime fans, while at the same time welcoming new players into the Nintendo family,” Pritchard said in the statement.