Nikhil Kamath Unveils ‘Innovators Under 25’ At WTF Summit
WTFund offers non-equity grants of up to Rs 20 lakh, allowing founders to retain full ownership of their startups, while providing mentorship, legal assistance, and partnerships.
Nikhil Kamath unveiled the ‘Innovators Under 25’ at the WTF Summit in Mumbai on Sept. 4, celebrating India’s entrepreneurial spirit. Attended by prominent figures like Jeet Adani, Ananya Birla, Nithin Kamath, Jay Kotak, Shashwat Goenka, and Kishore Biyani, the event marked the launch of WTFund, India’s first non-equity grant fund.
At the summit, Kamath unveiled the first group of WTFund grantees, consisting of 15 young entrepreneurs under 25 year of age. These innovators are poised to revolutionise fields such as healthcare, artificial intelligence, and sustainable consumer goods, driving the next phase of India’s economic transformation.
"Entrepreneurs are ageless; you can build the next big thing whether you are 25 or 80. But, let's face it, the energy, drive, and sheer audacity often come easier when you're young. We’re deeply passionate about fostering this spirit in India's youth under 25. We went looking for the smartest, coolest kids who are daring to start something big, and we found our 15. But this is just the beginning," Kamath said.
"From our dream of funding nine companies today to aiding 9,000 young companies one day, we’re committed to building an India that isn’t afraid to take risks and step outside our comfort zones. The next decade belongs to India, and it will be driven by those who choose to build their own dreams rather than helping someone else realise theirs," he said.
First Cohort Of WTFund Grantees
The inaugural WTFund grantees to represent a diverse array of industries, from early detection of gastrointestinal cancer to sustainable pet food. The selected startups include:
Pamawel: Plant-based, non-steroidal, FDA-approved pain relief formulations targeting menstrual pain.
Mars: Virtual workstations that eliminate hardware limitations, providing affordable solutions for creators and builders in AI and no-code spaces.
Oh! Nuts: Premium, healthy nut-based snacks tailored for the growing Indian consumer market.
Pawsible Foods: Sustainable, plant-based pet food utilising Kavaka mycoprotein.
RNT Health Insights: AI-assisted diagnostic software for gastrointestinal cancer detection.
Biocompute: Affordable DNA data storage chips, revolutionising data center efficiency.
CallPrep: AI-based B2B SaaS for sales preparation, integrating LinkedIn, CRM, and buyer intent data.
Urban Animal: India’s first dog DNA testing service, redefining pet care.
Pixa AI: AI-enhanced plush companions, merging the toy and AI companionship markets.
In addition to financial backing, recipients benefit from mentorship by industry experts, legal and accounting support, and strategic partnerships with top firms—resources that are crucial for scaling their ventures and leaving a lasting mark on their industries.
