Nikhil Kamath Unveils ‘Innovators Under 25’ At WTF Summit

Nikhil Kamath unveiled the ‘Innovators Under 25’ at the WTF Summit in Mumbai on Sept. 4, celebrating India’s entrepreneurial spirit. Attended by prominent figures like Jeet Adani, Ananya Birla, Nithin Kamath, Jay Kotak, Shashwat Goenka, and Kishore Biyani, the event marked the launch of WTFund, India’s first non-equity grant fund.

WTFund offers non-equity grants of up to Rs 20 lakh, allowing founders to retain full ownership of their startups, while providing mentorship, legal assistance, and partnerships.

At the summit, Kamath unveiled the first group of WTFund grantees, consisting of 15 young entrepreneurs under 25 year of age. These innovators are poised to revolutionise fields such as healthcare, artificial intelligence, and sustainable consumer goods, driving the next phase of India’s economic transformation.

"Entrepreneurs are ageless; you can build the next big thing whether you are 25 or 80. But, let's face it, the energy, drive, and sheer audacity often come easier when you're young. We’re deeply passionate about fostering this spirit in India's youth under 25. We went looking for the smartest, coolest kids who are daring to start something big, and we found our 15. But this is just the beginning," Kamath said.

"From our dream of funding nine companies today to aiding 9,000 young companies one day, we’re committed to building an India that isn’t afraid to take risks and step outside our comfort zones. The next decade belongs to India, and it will be driven by those who choose to build their own dreams rather than helping someone else realise theirs," he said.