Nike’s Misstep: Can The Sporting Giant Bounce Back?

Nike, a brand synonymous with sportswear and style, has ruled the global shoe market for decades. However, 2024 has witnessed the unstoppable juggernaut stumbling. The company that was founded nearly 60 years ago is now facing intense pressure, with its share price plunging by 24%. Meanwhile, its competitor Adidas has seen a surge, with its stock rising 20% this year.What’s behind Nike’s slip? A decision to shift from wholesalers to ...