Niira Radia Recounts Her Association With Humble Leader Ratan Tata

In a tribute to late industrialist Ratan Tata, Niira Radia shared personal anecdotes and reflections from their 15 years of collaboration. Radia’s company managed public relations for the Tata Group from 2000 to 2012, giving her insights into Tata’s leadership style and values.

Radia, former chairperson of now-shut Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, recalled a poignant encounter at an airport that exemplified Tata’s humility. While navigating through security, she entered the women’s section, only to spot Tata on the other side, surrounded by protocol. In an unexpected move, he chose to step into the common security check area, where he stood on the pedestal for screening. A security guard, overwhelmed by Tata’s presence, saluted him and insisted he forgo the check, telling Tata he is the nation's pride and he need not go through it. Yet Tata, with characteristic grace, replied, “No, no, you must do your job,” before shaking the officer's hand.

“This was who he was,” Radia said, highlighting Tata’s deep respect for everyone, regardless of their position.