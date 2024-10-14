Niira Radia Recounts Her Association With Humble Leader Ratan Tata
In this conversation with NDTV Profit, Radia opens about her poignant encounters with the late Ratan Tata.
In a tribute to late industrialist Ratan Tata, Niira Radia shared personal anecdotes and reflections from their 15 years of collaboration. Radia’s company managed public relations for the Tata Group from 2000 to 2012, giving her insights into Tata’s leadership style and values.
Radia, former chairperson of now-shut Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, recalled a poignant encounter at an airport that exemplified Tata’s humility. While navigating through security, she entered the women’s section, only to spot Tata on the other side, surrounded by protocol. In an unexpected move, he chose to step into the common security check area, where he stood on the pedestal for screening. A security guard, overwhelmed by Tata’s presence, saluted him and insisted he forgo the check, telling Tata he is the nation's pride and he need not go through it. Yet Tata, with characteristic grace, replied, “No, no, you must do your job,” before shaking the officer's hand.
“This was who he was,” Radia said, highlighting Tata’s deep respect for everyone, regardless of their position.
Radia first met Tata when the Tata Group was seeking to enter the aviation sector. In 1998-99, as consultants for Singapore Airlines, they discussed Tata's bid for Air India. Initially allotted just 20 minutes for their meeting, it extended to several hours as Tata's visionary insights captivated Radia. He appreciated the details and the depth of conversation, she noted, which laid the foundation for their working relationship.
"He was shy for sure, but the group was at the receiving end of negative publicity. But they kept quiet. They focused on work and communicating only what was necessary," she said of the Tata group.
Radia called the association between her company and the Tata Group a welcome change. "I think the change was a welcome change by him and many of his MDs. It was a difficult one to start with, but then we became a wonderful team later."
Radia admired Tata’s decision-making style, describing him as a “hardcore nationalist," whose plans were always rooted in the betterment of India. His vision extended to the Tata Nano project, which he believed could transform the lives of millions by providing affordable transportation.
Despite the challenges faced with the Nano, including its eventual relocation from West Bengal to Gujarat, Radia noted that Tata remained committed to his ideals of industrialisation and job creation, often prioritising the needs of the people.
“He was not just a businessman; he was a thinker who built excellence into the system,” Radia said. She recounted moments of surprise when Tata took unexpected decisions, such as choosing Singur for the Nano plant despite the political implications, demonstrating his courage and focus on development over politics.
As Radia continued to reflect on Tata’s profound impact on both her life and the nation, she emphasised that his legacy of excellence, humility, and vision for a better India will resonate for years to come. "He did things from the heart," she added.
Radia also shared an anecdote about a dog, remembering that at her company's guest house there was a stray dog that Tata took a liking to. "Would you look after this dog?" Tata had asked Radia. Tata's driver would regularly bring food, and the guest house cook prepared meals for the dog as well.
She went on to narrate how the cook had accidentally lost track of the dog on a walk one day. "I must tell you that I have never seen PR professionals running looking for a dog," Radia said. When the dog was later found, Radia informed Tata, who had been kept in loop all along.
Upon being asked if he still was a workaholic after retirement, Radia recalled that even after retiring, Tata remained deeply engaged and passionate about new ventures.
He expressed a desire to nurture young entrepreneurs, taking on positions in various companies to help them develop. He recognised the potential of entrepreneurial spirit in India long before it became mainstream. As far back as 20 years ago, he would often say, “These bright young minds need opportunities," Radia recounted.
On Noel Tata being appointed as the Tata Trusts Chairperson, Radia said, Ratan would have been happy that it was a unanimous decision. He always was a man of consensus; it was never a top-down approach. That it was unanimous, he would have be very happy, she said.
Radia's one big learning from Tata was to always take things on the front foot and be courageous. He was totally fearless, she said.