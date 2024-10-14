Ratan Tata's Nano Decision Shocked Us, Says Niira Radia, Explains Why He Chose Singur

Former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia, in her first televised interview in over 12 years, shared insights into Ratan Tata's decision to spearhead Ratan Tata’s Nano project and why he chose West Bengal's Singur as the location for the Tata Nano manufacturing plant.

Radia, through her now-defunct Vaishnavi Communication, handled the public relations of Tata Group between 2000 and 2012. During this time, in 2008, the Ratan Tata-led conglomerate decided to launch the Tata Nano project, aiming to introduce the Rs 1-lakh car—Tata Nano.

"When it was first mentioned that Ratan Tata wanted to make a Rs 1-lakh car, we all looked at him in shock," Radia said while speaking exclusively to NDTV Profit.

She explained that Ratan Tata aimed to provide an affordable four-wheeler option for the common man. The car was intended to keep middle-class households "out of the rain."