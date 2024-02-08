Nifty Q3 Scorecard: Profit Rises 19%, One Sector Stands Out

Cumulative profit rose by 19% for Nifty 50 companies (ex-financials), which have released their results so far for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Top line for the companies grew by 5.46%, as compared with the year ago period, while bottom line growth surpassed this, signalling an increase in profitability.

Of the 41 companies which have released their quarterly results so far, 14 reported results in line with analysts' estimates, 14 delivered results below estimates, and 13 beat estimates.