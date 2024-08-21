Nifty Earnings Growth May Average 11–13% In Next Two Years, Says Citi's Surendra Goyal

What happened to oil and gas this quarter? What happens going ahead because also, I read your note of the positive catalyst watch on BPCL this morning. Very interestingly, you guys don't think that Brent deserves to trade above 80, so therefore, does that have meaningful implications for upstream versus downstream?

Saurabh Handa: So, if you look at the last quarter, Q1 it was quite subdued for the oil marketing companies, primarily because oil prices were a bit on the higher side. Refining margins were quite weak and if you recall, there was a fuel price cut that had happened in March, so that hurt the marketing margins for these companies.

Now, all these factors seem to be reversing. So you have a situation where crude prices are range bound with a downward bias. In fact, overnight, you've seen them again below $80 which is positive for these companies, on the marketing side. On the refining side, we have seen a little bit of an uptick. So when you add the two together, refining plus marketing, which is your integrated margin, those are trending better, quarter on quarter.

In fact, on a spot basis, they are actually trending even higher. So if the current situation sustains, then you could see a situation where Q2 is better than Q1 and then Q3 is even better than Q2 and the other potential catalyst could be on the LPG side. So these companies have been losing money on LPG, typically, because it's a controlled product, the government compensates them.

There was nothing which was announced in the budget, but there is a possibility it happens towards the supplementary demand for grants, which could again say happen by the third quarter. So all in all, things seem to be sort of falling into place for the oil marketing companies for a bit of a rally from here, and which is what is driving our positive catalyst watch.

Now on crude prices, CITI as a house, has been neutral to bearish. I would say our view is sort of a range bound oil price. Yes, there are geopolitical risks, but the fundamentals are not very supportive. So our view is, after the ongoing summer period, you might actually see, you know, crude potentially struggling at even $80 which is kind of the situation where we are at now.

If fuel prices stay stable, then that works for the oil and gas, at least the downstream companies. To your point, upstream. So currently, the government has been allowing upstream companies to realise $75 on a net basis. So as long as crude is around 75 or above that, then, you know, from an earnings perspective, I would say the upstream companies are fairly okay.

The risk could happen if crude, say, starts breaching that. So can we see a situation where crude goes to 70-65 etc? That's when you might actually start re-looking at earnings for the upstream companies. But we are not there yet, but at least in the short term, I would say the OMCs look okay. BPCL as you said, we have a positive catalyst watch.