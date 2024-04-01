Nifty Bank Gains Over 2% In Three Days On HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank Rally

Nifty Bank rose for the third consecutive session on Monday, climbing more than 2% amid multiple triggers from its constituents.

The Reserve Bank of India updated the list of banks authorised to import silver and gold during the current fiscal. Under the new provisions, 11 banks, including HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd., have been allowed import the precious metals from April 1 and March 31 next year.

This helped banking stocks gain, led by HDFC Bank Ltd., which rallied 3.4% in the last three days, outperforming the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank also plans to acquire a 100% stake in HDFC Education and Development Services Pvt. through the Swiss Challenge method, which added to the positive sentiment.

Shares of HDFC Bank hit their highest level in nearly two months on Monday.

State Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., and RBL Bank Ltd. were the other banks authorised by the central bank to import gold and silver in FY25.

While the Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Union Bank of India have been authorised to import only gold for fiscal 2025.