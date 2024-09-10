NHPC To Commission 2,000-MW Projects In FY25, Plans To Double Profits In Four Years

NHPC Ltd. plans to double its revenue and net profit levels in the next four years, according to Chairman and Managing Director Raj Kumar Chaudhary.

The Government of India's flagship hydroelectric generation company will be able to maintain its 15% Ebitda margins going forward and expects majority of its growth to kick in from financial year 2026, he said. Ebitda stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.

While the company has forayed into the pumped storage energy system space, it will continue to focus on its conventional hydroelectric segment.