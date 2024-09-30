NHPC Signs MoU To Invest Rs 50,000 Crore In Rajasthan Renewable Energy Projects

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked an initial pact to invest Rs 50,000 crore for developing renewable energy projects in the state. "NHPC Ltd. has signed a MoU with the government of Rajasthan on Sept. 30, 2024 for the development of pumped storage projects, renewable energy (solar/ floating solar/ wind) projects and battery energy storage system in the state of Rajasthan, with proposed estimated investment of Rs 50,000 crore (approx.)," a BSE filing said.