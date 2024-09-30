NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNHPC Signs MoU To Invest Rs 50,000 Crore In Rajasthan Renewable Energy Projects
ADVERTISEMENT

NHPC Signs MoU To Invest Rs 50,000 Crore In Rajasthan Renewable Energy Projects

The company said in a separate filing that the revised scheduled date for commissioning of the 300 MW Solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan is March 31, 2025.

30 Sep 2024, 11:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked an initial pact to invest Rs 50,000 crore for developing renewable energy projects in the state.</p><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked an initial pact to invest Rs 50,000 crore for developing renewable energy projects in the state.

Source: Unsplash

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has inked an initial pact to invest Rs 50,000 crore for developing renewable energy projects in the state. "NHPC Ltd. has signed a MoU with the government of Rajasthan on Sept. 30, 2024 for the development of pumped storage projects, renewable energy (solar/ floating solar/ wind) projects and battery energy storage system in the state of Rajasthan, with proposed estimated investment of Rs 50,000 crore (approx.)," a BSE filing said.

The company said in a separate filing that the revised scheduled date for commissioning of the 300 MW Solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan is March 31, 2025.

ALSO READ

NHPC Pays Rs 338.51 Crore Final Dividend To Central Government For FY24
Opinion
NHPC Pays Rs 338.51 Crore Final Dividend To Central Government For FY24
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT