NHIT Raises Rs 16,000 Crore To Acquire Nearly 900 KM Of Road From NHAI

According to an official statement, 'NHIT, has concluded fund-raising through 'InvIT Round-3’ for National Highway stretches of aggregate length of 889 kilometers at an enterprise value of over Rs 16,000 crore, which is the largest monetization by NHAI and one of the largest transactions in the history of Indian road sector.'

NHIT has raised unit capital of around Rs 7,272 crore from marquee domestic and international investors and debt of around Rs 9,000 crore from Indian lenders, to fund the acquisition of National Highway stretches.