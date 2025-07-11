NHAI To Bid Out 124 Road Projects Worth Rs 3.4 Lakh Crore In Fiscal 2026
National Highways s projects are executed on mainly three modes -- Build Operate and Transfer,Hybrid Annuity Model and Engineering Procurement and Construction.
State-owned National Highways Authority of India has said it plans to bid out 124 highways and expressways projects worth Rs 3.4 lakh crore in 2025-26. The total length of the highways likely to be taken up for bids by NHAI in 2025-26 is 6,376 km.
Gorakhpur - Kishanganj - Siliguri (476 Km) project will be taken up for bids by NHAI under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) mode, while Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad - Pkg 1(106 km) project will be taken up for bids by NHAI under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.
The NHAI said Capacity Augmentation of Pampore (Srinagar) to Qazigund section of NH-44(48 km) by construction of service road , grade seperated structures will be be taken up for bids under Engineering Procurement and Construction model.
Concession period for projects including maintenance on Build Operate and Transfer is 15 to 20 years and on Hybrid Annuity Model is generally 15 years. Concessionaire is responsible for maintenance of the respective NHs stretches within the concession period of the project.
Only in case of EPC projects, Defect Liability period is 5 years for the bituminous pavement works and 10 years for concrete pavement works.