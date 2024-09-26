Newgen Software Technologies Bags Order Worth Rs 25 Crore

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. announced on Thursday that it has secured a purchase order valued at Rs. 24.99 crore. The order has been officially accepted by the company, according to an exchange filing.

The order awarded by a domestic entity is expected to be executed over a five-year period.

The computer software and consulting firm reported in-line revenue growth of 25% year-on-year. Ebit margin was at 12.7%, outperforming consensus estimates of 11.3%, despite increased hiring, employee cost and investment in sales and marketing, as per a Dolat report.