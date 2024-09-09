NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsNew Rs 2,000 Crore Deal Threshold For CCI Scrutiny Kicks In After A Year’s Wait
ADVERTISEMENT

New Rs 2,000 Crore Deal Threshold For CCI Scrutiny Kicks In After A Year’s Wait

This is especially important for large deals in digital markets where issues like big data and privacy are at stake.

09 Sep 2024, 10:04 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: CCI website)</p></div>
(Source: CCI website)

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has implemented a new rule under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, effective Sept. 10.

This rule introduces a "deal value threshold" for reviewing mergers and acquisitions. Now, transactions valued over Rs 2,000 crore or involving companies with significant business operations in India will be closely examined.

This is especially important for large deals in digital markets where issues like big data and privacy are at stake.

In addition to the deal value threshold, the MCA has set new criteria for determining company affiliations. A company will be considered affiliated with another if the latter has access to its sensitive information, holds 10% or more of its shares or voting rights, or has a representative on its board of directors.

ALSO READ

Previous CCI Letter Calling Reliance-Disney Merger Anti-Competitive Surfaces

Opinion
Previous CCI Letter Calling Reliance-Disney Merger Anti-Competitive Surfaces
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT