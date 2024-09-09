New Rs 2,000 Crore Deal Threshold For CCI Scrutiny Kicks In After A Year’s Wait

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has implemented a new rule under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, effective Sept. 10.

This rule introduces a "deal value threshold" for reviewing mergers and acquisitions. Now, transactions valued over Rs 2,000 crore or involving companies with significant business operations in India will be closely examined.

This is especially important for large deals in digital markets where issues like big data and privacy are at stake.

In addition to the deal value threshold, the MCA has set new criteria for determining company affiliations. A company will be considered affiliated with another if the latter has access to its sensitive information, holds 10% or more of its shares or voting rights, or has a representative on its board of directors.