New Pharma Guidelines To Make Drugs Quality At Par With Global Standards: IDMA's SM Mudda

The revised Schedule M of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules is expected to bring Indian quality on par with global standards, according to SM Mudda of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association.

The new guidelines, which deal with the good manufacturing practices to be followed by pharmaceutical manufacturing units, were issued on Dec. 28 amid complaints of sub-standard Indian drugs and deaths abroad reportedly due to it. It imposes responsibility on the manufacturer for the quality of the products so that they are fit for the intended use, comply with the licence requirements, and do not place patients at risk due to inadequate safety, quality or efficacy.

The revised guidelines aim to enhance the entire manufacturing process quality and not just the final product quality, Mudda, who is the chairperson of regulatory affairs at IDMA, told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the Vriddhi 2024 conference in Pune.