New 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched: Design, Interior, Engine, Price And More
Maruti Suzuki launched the latest model of its popular compact sedan, Dzire, on Monday. The new-gen Dzire is the company's first car to receive a five-star Global NCAP rating for safety. Booking for the car is already underway with a token amount of Rs 11,000 for the four available variants — LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.
The new Dzire has been launched at introductory prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh, and will remain till end of 2024. The car will be available in CNG and hybrid variants.
Originally launched in 2008, the Dzire is among Maruti Suzuki's top-selling models, and has dominated the sub-4 metre sedan segment for several years. The new-gen car was unveiled with a host of design and feature upgrades. Ahead of the official announcement of the price, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Exterior
The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a complete overhaul of its exterior design. The car sports a large grille with multiple horizontal slats, sleek LED headlights with horizontal DRLs, and an aggressively designed front bumper. On the back, it gets Y-shaped LED tail lights, connected by a chrome element.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior And Features
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a dual-tone theme for the interiors with faux wooden inserts on the dashboard along with splashes of silver around the cabin. It has a flat bottom steering wheel and toggles for climate control. The car's infotainment system features a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with Suzuki Connect tech.
Maruti has also equipped the new-gen Dzire with segment-first 360-degree, standard six airbags and an electronic stability programme. The car also has a single-pane sunroof.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sports an all-new 1.2-litre Z Series NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. The new unit can deliver up to 80bhp of power and 112Nm of peak torque. It also gets a CNG option for select variants. Maruti Suzuki claims fuel efficiency of up to 24.79kmpl and 25.71kmpl with manual and automatic versions, respectively. The CNG version comes with a certified mileage of 33.73km/kg.
Upon its launch, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will rival against Hyundai Aura, the upcoming Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor.