New 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched: Design, Interior, Engine, Price And More

Maruti Suzuki launched the latest model of its popular compact sedan, Dzire, on Monday. The new-gen Dzire is the company's first car to receive a five-star Global NCAP rating for safety. Booking for the car is already underway with a token amount of Rs 11,000 for the four available variants — LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

The new Dzire has been launched at introductory prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh, and will remain till end of 2024. The car will be available in CNG and hybrid variants.

Originally launched in 2008, the Dzire is among Maruti Suzuki's top-selling models, and has dominated the sub-4 metre sedan segment for several years. The new-gen car was unveiled with a host of design and feature upgrades. Ahead of the official announcement of the price, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire.