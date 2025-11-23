New Labour Code: Will Your Take-Home Salary Reduce? Here's All You Need To Know

The implementation of the four labour codes has revived questions about how salaries will be structured and whether employees’ take-home pay will fall when the new definition of wages takes effect.

The key concern comes from the rule that at least 50% of an employee’s total remuneration will be counted as wages for the purpose of calculating statutory deductions.

Until now, companies typically kept the basic salary at a lower proportion of total cost-to-company (CTC) and used allowances to form the rest of the pay structure. Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions are based on basic pay, with 12% contributed by the employee and 12% by the employer. A lower basic component meant a smaller deduction for PF and therefore a higher take-home. Gratuity calculations also used basic pay as the base.