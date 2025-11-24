New Labour Code: Team Lease CFO Explains Why Hire And Fire Will Now Be Easier

Dathi believes this will enable Indian manufacturers and companies to adjust their workforce without bureaucratic delays, thus making 'hiring and firing' easier.

Dathi emphasised the larger goal of the sweeping reforms: "These new labor codes will do three things: Digitise, simplify and unify."

While the long-term outlook on the labour codes positive, Dathi admitted there will be short-term challenges, especially for platform companies like Zomato and Swiggy, which employ countless gig workers.

“There will be short-term uptick in costs for sure. The biggest hit will come for platform companies and companies that employ a large number of gig employees," she said.

Nevertheless, Dathi believes that the reforms are a good thing for all parties involved, especially in the long run.

"Right now, 90% of employment in the country belongs to the unorganised sector. Even if 20, 30 or 50% move to the organised sector, that’s going to make a big difference and will have a huge impact on the overall productivity of workers. This can act as a significant driver for India’s goal of reaching a $4 trillion economy," she concluded.