New India Assurance Gets GST Demand Notice For Rs 2,379 Crore

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. on Tuesday reported that it received a Goods And Services Tax (GST) demand notice for Rs 2,379 crore according to an exchange filing from the company. The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax, Palghar Commissionerate.

The authority flagged failure to pay GST on the premium received as a follower in coinsurance business as well as not paying GST on the commission earned on reinsurance premium paid to reinsurance companies as the reasons.

The company stated that this would not impact its financial and operational activities.

"There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company pursuant to the receipt of this order as it pertains to Industry wide issue and the clarification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs with respect to the same," the exchange filing said.