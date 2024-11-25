New India Assurance Awarded Rs 1,945-Crore Refund By Income Tax Department

The New India Assurance Co. is set to receive a cumulative refund of Rs 1,945.1 crore, including an interest of Rs 489.2 crore, from the Income Tax Department, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The development came after the tax department passed various orders, ruling in favour of the company for assessment years 2013–14 to 2019-20. The rulings were giving effect to the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) orders, it said.

The company is pursuing with the tax authorities to release the amount at the earliest, according to the filing.