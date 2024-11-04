New Honda Amaze To Launch In Early December In Rivalry Against DZire

Honda Cars India Pvt. is set to launch the third-generation of the Amaze sedan before the end of this year, in rivalry against Maruti Suzuki's DZire and Hyundai's Aura.

The third generation of the sub-four metre sedan will break cover in early December and go on sale soon thereafter, people aware of the matter told NDTV Profit. The Japanese carmaker itself released a teaser image for the impending launch.

“The Honda Amaze has always set the benchmark for design and sophistication in its segment,” Takuya Tsumura, chief executive officer at Honda Cars India, said in a statement on Monday. “With the third generation, we are excited to take this to the next level.”

Launched in 2013, the Honda Amaze is a sub-four metre sedan and entry-level offering of the Japanese carmaker in India. While the first generation—sold between April 2013 and March 2018—was based on the Brio hatchback platform, the second generation (2018-2024) was built from the ground up.

The car sold more than one lakh units in the first year itself, but the going has been rough since then. In fiscal 2024, 36,017 Amaze cars were sold, as against 1,64,517 DZire and 55,215 Aura units. The model has averaged 2,000 units so far this fiscal.

Interestingly, the new Honda Amaze will follow the launch of the new Dzire on Nov. 11. That car is likely to be powered by Maruti Suzuki’s new three-cylinder that does duty in the new Swift launched earlier this year.

The new Honda Amaze is likely to feature the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre four-pot mill that powers the outgoing model. Prices for the manual and automatic variants are likely to remain in the Rs 7-10 lakh bracket.