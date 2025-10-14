New EPFO Norms To Be Notified Within 30-45 Days: Govt Sources

The government will notify the new Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) norms within the next one to one-and-a-half months, according to official sources.

The revised rules, approved by the Central Board of Trustees, are part of a broader effort to simplify provident fund withdrawals and strengthen retirement savings. Once implemented, the changes will alter how members access their provident fund and pension balances, extending the waiting period for premature withdrawals and final settlements.

The upcoming framework will also consolidate 13 withdrawal provisions into three clear categories -- essential needs (medical, education, marriage), housing needs, and special circumstances -- with simplified documentation and faster processing.

According to officials, the new system aims to make withdrawals easier in genuine cases while promoting long-term savings discipline. The minimum service period for partial withdrawals has been reduced to 12 months to ensure quicker access for those facing urgent needs.

The changes are part of a wider social security reform agenda that includes the Employees’ Enrolment Scheme 2025, which seeks to expand PF coverage and rationalize penalties for employers.