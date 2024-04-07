NeuroPixel.AI: Weaving AI Into Fashion

A lack of diversity in models, expensive photoshoots and mundane cataloguing. These are the problems NeuroPixel.AI, a young generative AI startup based out of Bengaluru, is focusing on solving for fashion e-commerce players.

"We essentially specialise in synthetic humans and we use that to automate the process of creating high quality catalogue images of apparel as well as marketing images for fashion brands," Founder and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Nair told NDTV Profit at their headquarters.

Artificial intelligence is going to revolutionise the way we do a lot of things, including mundane and manually intensive tasks like cataloguing clothes, Nair said.

"It typically involves a multitude of stakeholders ranging from photographers, models, stylists, make up artists, post production editors etc. So with AI, we should be able to automate a large part of this workflow, and also simultaneously give rise to a higher diversity of models and offer better quality images that boosts the customer experience. So, if you're able to do all those things together, then it becomes a very compelling proposition," he said.

The biggest value add for platforms would be in the form of time saved, which should come down from 20 days to about one or two days, Nair said. It also translates to 80% lower cost. "More importantly, we expect better images to drive 5% higher conversions."

Despite a product that promises considerable reduction in time and costs for fashion retailers, Neuropixel did face an uphill task in convincing their first few clients on why AI was the answer to their catalogue woes.

NeuroPixel started in late 2020, but given the gestation period that is typical with these deeptech businesses, it only started deploying solutions four months ago, Nair said.

"The first few clients were really difficult but now that we've got a few wonderful brands on board, it's becoming a little bit easier to sell both domestically and internationally, so we're working in Dubai, Singapore and predominantly in India, but we are looking to increase our focus on the US and EU very soon."

Unlike India’s first wave of startups, that took several years to find product market fit and settled on a much narrow and targeted market, AI startups in the application layer from India, like Neuropixel, are building from the country but for the world.