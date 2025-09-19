Netweb's Monthly Order Wins Cross Rs 2,000 Crore With Fresh Pact To Supply AI GPU Systems

Netweb Technologies India on Friday informed the bourses of an order win worth Rs 450 crore for the supply of Tyrone AI GPU accelerated systems, through an exchange filing.

The company bagged the order from one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions, the filing stated. The expected timeline for the execution of the order is the end of the current fiscal.

This development follows the fourth straight session of gains for Netweb Tech. The company's share price surged nearly 45% in September, as sentiment for artificial intelligence and technology stocks turned positive in the backdrop of the government planning Semiconductor Mission 2.0.