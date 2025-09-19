Netweb's Monthly Order Wins Cross Rs 2,000 Crore With Fresh Pact To Supply AI GPU Systems
Netweb's shares surged nearly 45% in September, as sentiment for artificial intelligence and technology stocks turned positive in the backdrop of the government planning Semiconductor Mission 2.0.
Netweb Technologies India on Friday informed the bourses of an order win worth Rs 450 crore for the supply of Tyrone AI GPU accelerated systems, through an exchange filing.
The company bagged the order from one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions, the filing stated. The expected timeline for the execution of the order is the end of the current fiscal.
The company had recently secured another order worth Rs 1,734 crore to power India's sovereign artificial intelligence structure. The order is in the space of high-end computing solutions.
The order will leverage Netweb Technologies' latest GPU-accelerated platforms built on Nvidia's cutting-edge Blackwell architecture. The execution of the order is scheduled between the last quarter of financial year 2026 and 2027.
Netweb Technologies is one of the high-end computing solutions providers with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Its solutions compriseprivate cloud, AI systems, enterprise workstations, high-performance storage, and data centre servers.
Shares of the company ended 7.71% higher at Rs 3,272.00 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.38% dip in the benchmark Nifty 50.