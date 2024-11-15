Netweb Technologies CFO Prawal Jain Quits

Domestic server manufacturer Netweb Technologies India Pvt. said its Chief Financial Officer Prawal Jain resigned from the post, a regulatory filing said on Friday.

The company has designated its financial controller Ankit Kumar Singhal as interim chief financial officer.

"...the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., November 15, 2024, has approved to designate Ankit Kumar Singhal, presently acting as the Financial Controller, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from November 15, 2024, till the time the board appoints the new CFO and Prawal Jain will step down as the CFO," the filing said.

Jain will continue to be a part of the company till Dec. 31, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition, the filing said.