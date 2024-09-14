Netflix’s 'Squid Game' Is Rip-Off Of 2009 Film, Lawsuit Says

Netflix Inc. was accused by an Indian filmmaker of copying his 2009 movie for its popular Squid Game series as the company prepares to release the second season of the show later this year.

The filmmaker, Soham Shah, sued Netflix in federal court in New York on Friday, alleging that the show is a “blatant rip-off” of his Hindi-language film Luck, which tells the story of a “group of desperate, indebted people enticed to take part in a series of competitive games to win large sums of money” who later learn that losing the contests means death.

“The main plot, characters, themes, mood, setting and sequence of events of Squid Game are strikingly similar to that of Luck, defying any likelihood that such similarities could be coincidence,” Shah said in the suit.

Squid Game made history in 2022 as the first foreign-language drama to win top honors at the Emmy Awards. The series was Netflix’s biggest launch ever, costing $21 million to produce, and viewers watched 1.65 billion hours of the show in just four weeks. It remained one of the service’s top shows for months and Netflix announced in July that the second season will be released on Dec. 26, with a third and final season coming in 2025.