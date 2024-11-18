Netflix-Rival Max Rolls Out In Asia With Slate Of Blockbusters

As others scale back, Netflix — the biggest subscription streaming platform — is pumping out original titles under its “local for local” mantra. The US streamers face competition on the ground from regional platforms, too, which have expanded ad-supported options and added live sports and unscripted shows.

Warner Bros. executives see the debut of Max in Asia as the biggest opportunity for subscriber growth. Average revenue per user in Asia will be lower than in the US or Europe, but the platform will help increase subscribers and ultimately boost advertising revenue, executives said.

“Given competition and budgets, their local content investment strategy has to be cautious and tactical near-term,” said Vivek Couto, executive director at Media Partners Asia, an industry consultant. By 2029, Max is expected to bring in more than $600 million in revenue a year from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets, he said.

The first phase of growth will come from partnerships with local streaming platforms and telecom operators, said James Gibbons, president of Warner Bros. Asia Pacific. The Max hub will be available on local streaming services in Japan and New Zealand and available for bundling with partners in some Asian markets, like how Max is bundled with Disney+ and Hulu in the US.

When the company thinks it has a big enough audience, the next step will be the launch of the Max standalone app. Warner Bros. has followed a similar path in the UK, where Sky has been the partner for HBO content for years. That agreement is set to end in 2025 and Max will launch its own direct-to-consumer app in 2026.

“All my friends in London are asking ‘How long do I have to wait for this?’” Perrette said. “The good news is our deal with Sky ends at the end of the next year. So 2026 will be the magic year.”

Max launched in some European markets earlier this year.

The rollout plan in Asia varies by country. On Tuesday, Max is launching in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong through Max.com and with selected partners, replacing HBO Go in some markets. Max is available to Sky customers in New Zealand starting from Oct. 30, and will come to Australia next year.

In Japan, where local content accounts for 80% of media consumption, Warner Bros. has launched Max exclusively on local streaming platform U-Next, offering extensive catalogs of shows, including Game of Thrones and Sex and the City. Max isn’t available in South Korea yet but Warner Bros. is in discussions with potential partners, including Tving.

“We need tailored solutions for individual markets since every market is different.” Perrette said. “It’s not a one size fits all.”