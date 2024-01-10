Netflix India Posts Rs 35-Crore Profit, Revenue Up 24% In FY23

Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP's net profit jumped 76%, while its revenue rose 24% in fiscal 2023.

The domestic entity of Netflix Inc. posted a revenue from operations of Rs 2,214.1 crore, as compared with Rs 1,783.6 crore in FY22, according to the Registrar of Companies filings sourced via PrivateCircle Research on Wednesday.

The streaming giant's profit rose to Rs 35.3 crore in FY23 from Rs 20.1 crore in fiscal 2022.