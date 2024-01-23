Netflix Film Chief Scott Stuber Will Leave To Start New Company

In some years Netflix produced more movies than several major Hollywood studios combined. Many members of the Hollywood community felt the constant onslaught of new titles with little promotion made the movies feel disposable. Yet Netflix accounts for the majority of the most-streamed original movies every year and earned the most Academy Award nominations of any studio in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The company has worked with many of the biggest directors in Hollywood, including Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, Greta Gerwig and Alfonso Cuarón.