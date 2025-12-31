Netflix Closes A Long Chapter With Ramalinga Raju’s Story — Revisiting the Satyam Scam

When Bad Boy Billionaires India debuted on Netflix in October 2020, it featured episodes on Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy. The release of Riding the Tiger completes the series, which charts the downfall of some of India’s most powerful business figures.

The Raju episode was pulled at the last minute after he moved a Hyderabad civil court, arguing that the documentary presented selective facts that could harm his reputation and influence pending legal proceedings.

An interim stay followed, freezing the episode’s release. Netflix contested the move, stating in court filings that the series was built on publicly available records, investigative reporting and legal documents.

The dispute lingered for years, turning the unreleased episode into a kind of unfinished business, until now.