Net Leasing Of Office Space Seen Flat This Year At 37-39 Million Sq Ft Across Top 7 Cities: Report

Amal Mishra, Co-founder of Bengaluru-based co-working firm UrbanVault, said, "There is a visible shift towards customised and managed flexible spaces, where companies are prioritising solutions that enhance overall work experiences, while minimising the complexities associated with facility management."

This trend underscores a strategic adaptation to a dynamic work environment, emphasising the importance of tailored and efficiently managed flexible office spaces in meeting the evolving needs of corporates, he added.