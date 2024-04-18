Nestle Uses Excess Sugar In Baby Food Products, Especially In Developing Countries: Report

Recent revelations regarding the sugar content of Nestle's Cerelac, a milk cereal-based complementary food for infants, have sparked a surprise. A report by Swiss investigative organisation Public Eye shows that the consumer goods giant uses excess sugar in baby food products, particularly in developing countries, including India, contrary to the World Health Organization's guidelines banning added sugars in such products.

In India, for instance, Cerelac has been found to contain an average of nearly 3 grammes of added sugar per serving.

However, a Nestle India Ltd. spokesperson told NDTV Profit that the company has reduced the total amount of added sugars in its infant cereals portfolio by 30% over the past five years and it continues to "review" and "reformulate" products to reduce them further. "We believe in the nutritional quality of our products for early childhood and prioritise using high-quality ingredients," it said in an emailed statement.

After examining 150 products sold by the multinational in Asia, Africa and Latin America, Public Eye found that almost all the Cerelac infant cereals targeted at babies from six months of age contain added sugar of nearly 4 grammes per serving on average, equal to roughly a sugar cube.