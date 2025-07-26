The Worst Is Over: Urban Consumption Fuels Optimism For Nestle

The consumer goods sector witnessed a significant slowdown for several quarters, experiencing a sharp decline in growth from 13-14% to 2-3%of growth. This Represents considerable consumer strain. However, recent quarterly figures reveal a notable shift in urban consumption growth that has now surpassed rural growth.

This recovery is primarily fueled by successful inflation control and a generally optimistic economic forecast. Furthermore, a favorable monsoon prediction and ongoing government investment in infrastructure are contributing to increased consumption, establishing a supportive growth environment. All Factors are suggesting a sustained turnaround.