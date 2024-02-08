Nestle India Counting On Election-Led Reforms For Consumption Revival

Nestle India Ltd. is hopeful for economic reforms in an election year and stability in inflation to bring about a revival in consumption, albeit gradually.

The packaged consumer goods maker has seen the equation between value and volume growth change in the last two years.

Nestle's volume trailed value growth as unprecedented inflation forced the owner of Nescafe brand to hike product prices. In 2022, Nestle's top line grew 14%, with volume growth of 4%. In 2023, its top line rose 13%, of which 5% was volume-driven.

All this while, Nestle outperformed peers as the urban nature of its portfolio helped in better absorption of price hikes. But during the October-December quarter, the pace of revenue growth slowed to 9% over the previous year, as price growth lagged. The fourth quarter volume growth, estimated at 3%, was weaker than historic trends of high-single digits.

But Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan is confident the company will get back to the history of driving volume-led growth "once things start to stabilise a bit more". Although he said that "it won't be a cakewalk", warning of near-term volume growth headwinds.

"A lot is hoped for on the elections and the economic activity around it," he said, during a post-earnings media briefing. Recently, the government has raised the allocation on developing infrastructure projects to Rs 11.11 lakh crore. "This will definitely create jobs, add to income levels, which will flow into consumption of essential."

On commodities, he said, coffee prices continue to be volatile and are historically high due to limited availability. Except coffee, however, all other commodity prices are largely stable. Narayanan doesn't see the need to hike prices further if the current trends continue.

"Food inflation looking relatively benign this year, and one is expecting that with an infusion of investment, of incomes into the economy, there will be signs of consumption uptick," he said. Currently, household consumption is showing polarity—more affluent Indians are lapping up premium goods while the mass market is showing “signs of stress", he said.

However, India's long-term consumption story remains intact, said Narayanan. To stay ahead of the curve, the company has stepped up investments to build capacities. Between 2020-2023, it has spent Rs 3,200 crore, and plans to spend another Rs 3,300 crore in the next two years.

"What we are spending in five years is more than what we have spent from inception till 2020," according to Narayanan.

With new capacities coming in, Nestle expects 12% revenue CAGR to sustain. "If you look at our 2016-2022 performance, it's been about 11-12%. We will be happy if we are able to deliver that on a larger base."