Nestle Had Ousted Laurent Freixe's Predecessor Mark Schneider As Well—Here's Why

Nestle has abruptly fired its CEO, Laurent Freixe, due to an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate. The Swiss food giant made the announcement on Monday, about one year after Freixe took over the top role.

His removal comes after an internal investigation found that his relationship violated the company’s code of business conduct. The probe was led by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla. The ousted CEO had initially denied the relationship to the board.

Freixe will not receive an exit package, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, Nestle has named Philipp Navratil, a company veteran who previously led the Nespresso business, as the new CEO.

Laurent Freixe’s sudden exit mirrors that of his predecessor, Mark Schneider, who was removed in August 2024. Schneider was known for leading Nestle through the COVID-19 pandemic. He managed to grow profit margins despite major supply chain disruptions. He also oversaw a major company reorganisation.

While Nestle had not given any details of his departure at the time, Reuters had later reported that the CEO was fired by the company. One insider at Nestle had told Reuters that the board had grown frustrated with slow sales growth under Schneider.