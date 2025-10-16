Nestle, Amazon, TCS, Google And More: Seven Sectoral Majors Who Have Announced Layoffs In Recent Period

Nestle, the Swiss multinational behind some of the world’s leading consumer brands, is set to slash around 16,000 positions globally as new CEO Philipp Navratil embarks on a sweeping overhaul to revive the company’s performance. The planned layoffs account for roughly 6% of its entire workforce, signalling one of the firm’s most significant restructuring efforts in recent years.

“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” said CEO Philipp Navratil.

Here’s a look at companies that have announced job cuts in the past 10 months:

1. TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the technology wing of the Tata Group, has let go of around 6,000 staff members so far. This represents about 1% of its global workforce.

The IT giant is reportedly preparing another round of similar cuts, taking the total job losses to roughly 12,000, or 2% overall, as it streamlines operations in response to the sector’s accelerating shift towards artificial intelligence.

2. Nestle SA

As already mentioned, the firm plans to slash 16,000 jobs worldwide.

3. Amazon

Amazon is preparing to trim close to 15% of positions across several divisions, including its human resources arm as well as parts of its consumer operations and other key areas, reported Fortune.