Nestle, Amazon, TCS, Google And More: Seven Sectoral Majors Who Have Announced Layoffs In Recent Period
In the backdrop of Nestle’s planned job cuts, here are seven companies that have laid off employees in the past 10 months.
Nestle, the Swiss multinational behind some of the world’s leading consumer brands, is set to slash around 16,000 positions globally as new CEO Philipp Navratil embarks on a sweeping overhaul to revive the company’s performance. The planned layoffs account for roughly 6% of its entire workforce, signalling one of the firm’s most significant restructuring efforts in recent years.
“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” said CEO Philipp Navratil.
Here’s a look at companies that have announced job cuts in the past 10 months:
1. TCS
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the technology wing of the Tata Group, has let go of around 6,000 staff members so far. This represents about 1% of its global workforce.
The IT giant is reportedly preparing another round of similar cuts, taking the total job losses to roughly 12,000, or 2% overall, as it streamlines operations in response to the sector’s accelerating shift towards artificial intelligence.
2. Nestle SA
As already mentioned, the firm plans to slash 16,000 jobs worldwide.
3. Amazon
Amazon is preparing to trim close to 15% of positions across several divisions, including its human resources arm as well as parts of its consumer operations and other key areas, reported Fortune.
4. Google
Google has dismissed around 100 staff members working in design-focused positions, reported CNBC. It reflects a broader downsizing trend across creative and product development teams.
5. Accenture
In September 2025, Accenture revealed plans to let go of over 11,000 workers, reported Business Insider. It was part of a sweeping organisational overhaul aimed at streamlining its global operations.
6. Salesforce
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has overseen the reduction of around 4,000 roles within the company’s customer support division. The move brings the team’s strength down from roughly 9,000 to 5,000 employees.
7. Microsoft
Microsoft trimmed its workforce substantially in 2025, cutting over 15,000 roles along with an additional 2,000 employees identified as underperforming. In an internal memo, CEO Satya Nadella outlined that the restructuring was guided by measurable factors such as market performance, strategic direction, and continued growth momentum across the company.