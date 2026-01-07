Nestle Globally Recalls Infant Formula Over Bacterial Toxin That Can Cause Severe Vomiting
The company confirmed that the affected batches contain arachidonic acid (ARA) oil contaminated with cereulide, a substance produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus.
Nestlé has announced a precautionary recall of selected infant formula products across multiple countries after detecting traces of a bacterial toxin in an ingredient supplied for production.
What Is Cereulide
Cereulide is known to cause foodborne illness, with symptoms including severe vomiting, diarrhoea, and unusual lethargy. These typically occur within 30 minutes to six hours of exposure. While Nestlé stressed that no illnesses have been reported to date, parents and caregivers are urged to discontinue use of any recalled products immediately and consult healthcare professionals if symptoms arise.
Countries that have issued public recalls include Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Mexico, and Hong Kong, among others.
The recall impacts a range of infant nutrition brands sold globally, with specific products varying by country. Nestlé has published detailed guidance on local websites, including instructions for identifying affected batch numbers and obtaining refunds. The company is working closely with health authorities and the ingredient supplier, who is conducting a full root-cause analysis.
"This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of infants, which remains our top priority," Nestlé said in a statement. "We understand this news may cause concern, and we are committed to providing clear, transparent information and support throughout this process."
The presence of cereulide in oils is described as "very uncommon", and Nestlé emphasised that the issue relates to a non-compliant ingredient from a leading supplier rather than a systemic failure in its quality protocols. The financial impact is expected to be minimal, representing less than 0.5% of annual group sales.
The company advised parents to check packaging for batch numbers and visit local Nestlé brand websites for official recall notices.