Nestle Globally Recalls Infant Formula Over Bacterial Toxin That Can Cause Severe Vomiting

Countries that have issued public recalls include Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Mexico, and Hong Kong, among others.

The recall impacts a range of infant nutrition brands sold globally, with specific products varying by country. Nestlé has published detailed guidance on local websites, including instructions for identifying affected batch numbers and obtaining refunds. The company is working closely with health authorities and the ingredient supplier, who is conducting a full root-cause analysis.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of infants, which remains our top priority," Nestlé said in a statement. "We understand this news may cause concern, and we are committed to providing clear, transparent information and support throughout this process."

The presence of cereulide in oils is described as "very uncommon", and Nestlé emphasised that the issue relates to a non-compliant ingredient from a leading supplier rather than a systemic failure in its quality protocols. The financial impact is expected to be minimal, representing less than 0.5% of annual group sales.

The company advised parents to check packaging for batch numbers and visit local Nestlé brand websites for official recall notices.