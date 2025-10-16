Nestlé Layoffs: FMCG Giant To Slash 16,000 Jobs As New CEO Speeds Up Turnaround

Nestlé SA plans to cut 16,000 jobs as new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil seeks to accelerate a turnaround at the Swiss foodmaker just weeks after taking over.

The reductions, amounting to about 6% of the workforce, will occur over the next two years, the maker of Nespresso coffee capsules and KitKat candy bars said Thursday. Nestlé raised its target for cost savings to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.7 billion) by the end of 2027, from 2.5 billion francs.

“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” Navratil said in a statement Thursday. “This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount.”

Nestlé tapped Navratil, a company insider, as CEO last month after ousting his predecessor Laurent Freixe a year into his tenure for allegedly hiding a romantic relationship with a subordinate. In the wake of the scandal, Chairman Paul Bulcke stepped down earlier than scheduled, replaced by former Inditex SA CEO Pablo Isla.

The announcement on jobs comes alongside a stronger-than-expected 4.3% rise in third-quarter sales, driven by higher prices and improved real internal growth — a key measure of volumes closely watched by analysts and investors.

“Although still very fragile, we believe that this set of results will help Nestlé partly restore investors’ trust,” said Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Vontobel.

Nestle shares are indicated 3.4% higher at Julius Baer in premarket trading. The foodmaker has risen 1.7% this year, lagging behind the 8% increase in the Swiss Market Index.

Nestlé’s management shuffle created turmoil at the top of a company known for its staid corporate culture, and left the new leadership duo with the task of presenting a plan to revive volume growth and tackle governance issues.