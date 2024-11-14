Nepal To Export 40 MW Of Electricity To Bangladesh Via India For One Day On Friday

"We will export 40 megawatts of electricity for one day tomorrow (Nov 15)," Ghosh told PTI, adding, "Then, Nepal will resume electricity exports to Bangladesh from June 2025."

The NEA will supply electricity generated by the 25-megawatt Trishuli and 22-megawatt Chilime hydropower plants to Bangladesh.

The electricity will reach Bangladesh via India's 400-kV Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line.