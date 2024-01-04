Nepal, India Sign Long-Term Power Agreement, MoU In Renewable Energy

Nepal has already prepared an energy development strategy intending to produce 28,000 MWs of electricity in the next 12 years, the paper said, adding, “Of that, a target has been set to export 15,000 MWs to different countries including India.” Earlier, a delegation led by Agrawal paid a courtesy call on Basnet, when the Nepali Minister urged the Indian officials to accelerate other projects and complete them within the stipulated time, expecting Indian investment in large projects, MyRepublica said.