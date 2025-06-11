Need For Electronic Warfare Resilience Will Increase Going Forward: ideaForge CEO

Electronic warfare resilience will be pivotal to warfare technology in the coming years, Ankit Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer at ideaForge Technology Ltd., emphasised while talking to NDTV Profit.

Prior to the recent India-Pakistan conflict, the focus was more on Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance or ISR, and not as much on Electronic Warfare Resilience, he said.

Shedding light on the evolving nature of warfare technology, he shared how ideaForge had incorporated EW resilience into its products. "In February, we launched a suit of products that come with EW resilience; resilience toward communication jamming, and many other multi-frequency operations."

There is a need to be proactive, envisage the kind of evolution required and go after it very fast to stay ahead, the ideaForge CEO added.