Welspun Operations To Be Entirely Green By 2030: Dipali Goenka

The entrepreneur spoke about the firms' efforts towards furthering empowerment of women workers hand in hand with sustainability.

"One of the most interesting programmes I have is the upcycling of rags," Goenka said, where the company hires underprivileged women workers to make cushions and rugs out of the leftover threads from Welspun's textile factories.

"They operate their own bank accounts, and they are earning Rs 20,000 per month because I believe that when a woman is independent and empowered, the child will definitely go to school," the Welspun CEO said.

Goenka said the firm and other conglomerates have a long way to cover when it comes to social responsibility and shaping social change.

"I think the journey's still begun in terms of the 1% the company has to give as corporate social responsibility, If the corporates look at India and not just do business but become agents of change is where we will start making a difference," she said.

Goenka advised women to take charge of their lives by believing in themselves and never giving up.

"The road is not easy, the journey is not going to be easy, and there will be lots of times where you will feel like I want to hang my boots and not do it, but then, that's the time to give that extra effort and move ahead," she said.