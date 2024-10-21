Sunil Mittal Recounts When AI Posed As Him, Highlights Need For Balanced Approach

Artificial intelligence is reshaping economies, politics, and geopolitics globally, said Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd. However, he cautioned that while the technology offers incredible opportunities, it also poses risks that require vigilance.

Nation states will have to build guardrails' to protect society from the evils of AI misuse, he said at the NDTV World Summit on Monday. His remarks underscored the need for a balanced approach to AI, one that maximises its benefits while minimising potential harms.

Mittal recounted a personal incident where the technology was misused. "Just not too long ago, one of my senior finance persons in Dubai, who handles our Africa headquarters, got a call in my voice, my tone, directing for a money transfer—a fairly large amount of money transfer. And, he was sensible, he immediately realised that I would not call anybody in the company to make that kind of the deal. But then I heard that voice recording. I was quite stunned it was perfectly articulated; as I would speak and anybody who would not have been vigilant may have done something about it."

We will have to protect our societies from the evil of AI, Mittal said. "...Yet, we have to use the goodness of AI because those companies/nation that will not adopt AI will be left behind."

Mittal also expressed optimism about the diverse applications of AI, particularly in transforming traditional work. However, he acknowledged the threat it poses to routine, mundane, and repetitive jobs.

While many jobs will be at risk, he remained hopeful that new ideas will emerge, creating new job opportunities. He envisioned a future where India serves the world through innovative applications of AI.

The Global South is eager for India's digital public infrastructure, asserting the need to take India to the globe, Mittal said. He pointed to the country's advancements in space technology and emphasised Bharti Enterprises' commitment to expanding into global markets.